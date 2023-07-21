Last Updated:

UPPSC PCS Mains Postponed Due To UPSC Civil Services Exam, Last Date To Register Today

UPPSC PCS main exam will now be conducted from September 26 to 29, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to commence on Sept 23. Last date to register is today.

Nandini Verma
UPPSC PCS mains exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Exam 2023. As per the revised notification, the PCS main exam will now be conducted from September 26 to 29, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to commence from September 23 onwards.

The exam has been postponed as the exam dates of Union Public Service Commission (Main) 2023 were clashing. UPSC CSE Mains exam will be conducted from September 15 to 24. A total of 4047 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the UPPSC PCS Main examination.

UPPSC PCS Main registration

The registrations for UPPSC PCS mains 2023 are ongoing. Candidates who have cleared the UPPSC PCS prelims exam can register for the main exam till today, July 21. The application edit window will be open till July 28. 

How to apply for UPPSC PCS Main exam 2023

  • Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the PCS Main Exam 2023 application link
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Fill out the UPPSC PCS mains form
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit your form and download the page

Direct link to apply for PCS Main Exam 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies for the posts of Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

PCS Mains exam pattern changed

Earlier, UPPSC PCS main exam comprised 6 subjects that included one General Hindi paper, an Essay, and 4 General studies papers. In addition to that, candidates had to choose two optional papers from a list of 29 subjects. Now, the PCS main exam will comprise six general studies papers instead of four, one General Hindi paper and one essay paper. The 6 GS papers will be conventional. The total marks for each GS paper will be 200. The General Hindi and Essay papers will carry 150 marks each. The syllabus for papers 1 to 6 will remain the same with no change. All Papers Shall be conventional type. Three hours of time will be given for each paper. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have to secure a minimum mark in General Hindi paper which will be determined by the government of the commission.

