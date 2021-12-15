UPPSC PCS Mains Registration Begins For Jan 28 Exam, Here's How To Register

UPPSC PCS main exam 2021: Registration for PCS main exam 2021 has been started by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to get themselves registered for PCS main exam 2021 by visiting the official website. As per the annual calendar of UPPSC, the PCS main exam will be held on January 28, 2022. The PCS main exam 2021 registration form is available on Commission's website and the important dates, steps to fill UPPSC PCS Mains registration 2021 form has been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned here to fill the Mains registration form. To be noted that it can be filled by only those candidates who appeared in prelims exam and cleared the same.

UPPSC PCS main exam 2021: Check important dates

The deadline to fill UPPSC Main registration form is December 28, 2021

The deadline to submit documents at the office of the Commission is January 4, 2022

UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021: Here is how to apply

Eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of UPPSC, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, they will have to click on the PCS main exam 2021 link

The application form will be opened on screen, candidates should fill up all the necessary details and complete the process

Candidates should submit the application fees and take its printout of it for future reference

UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021: Details and selection process

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 694 vacancies will be filled. The selection process is prelims, mains and interviews. As per the data shared by UPPSC, over 3 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam. Out of them, over 7900 candidates have qualified for the exam.

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently declared the UPPSC PCS Result 2021 for prelims exam and ACF/RFO Prelims exam. Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination 2021 or Forest conservator/ forest officer exam can check their results online. The UPPSC PCS prelims result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. The steps to check the same has been attached.

How to check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021