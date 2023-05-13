UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2023 Tomorrow, See Last-minute Tips To Ace The Exam

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 will be held on May 14, 2023. UPPSC Prelims 2023 covers a large variety of topics like Indian History, Indian Polity, Census & Urbanization, Geography & Environment, etc. The right revision strategy in the last few days can go a long way in helping your score high. Nirmesh Kumar, Current Affairs and Economy Expert for UPPSC at BYJU’S Exam Prep has shared UPPSC Prelims 2023 Preparation Plan & Tips with Republic World for the aspirants.

UPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

General Studies-I includes topics like Current Affairs, History, Geography, Economy, Indian Polity, Environment and Ecological Concepts, and General Science.

General Studies II consists of subjects like Aptitude, Hindi and English. It is a qualifying exam and it is necessary to score 33 percent marks to qualify.

Both the papers are of two hundred marks and the duration is of two hours. There is a one-third negative marking for each wrong answer.

UPPSC PCS Preparation Tips

As only one day is left for the exam, you should focus on revision as much as possible.

Negative marking has been introduced in the UPPSC Prelims exam, make sure you don’t mark those questions for which you don’t know the answer or have doubts. Elimination is the best way to mark the correct answer.

You should prepare a timeline of trending issues to develop a better understanding.

See and understand the syllabus carefully so that you can decide which subjects you want to study.

Avoid making mistakes in basic concept questions. It plays an important role in the UPPSC Prelims Exam. Memorize all the data thoroughly as half of the questions in the paper are based on statistical general knowledge.

If possible, go through the previous years' question papers before going to the exam.

If you analyze the preliminary question papers of BEO and RO/ARO conducted by the commission recently, you will find that the commission asks questions based on subjective concepts and facts.

Never lose heart, do a self-test after the completion of each chapter, it will help you to measure your level of preparation for the exam. This test will let you know how much you have learned since you started preparing for the exam.

Paper 2 of UPPSC PCS is a qualifying exam and only 33% of marks are to be obtained in it. Due to this reason, candidates do not pay attention to this paper and every year many of them fail the preliminary examination (fail in General Studies II) despite clearing General Studies-I. Therefore, the preparation of this paper should also be given due importance.

Other essentials: Take care of your health, get enough sleep, eat healthy food, drink water, exercise, and repeat it all.

(Disclaimer: The tips are shared by Nirmesh Kumar, Current Affairs and Economy Expert for UPPSC at BYJU’S Exam Prep. Views expressed are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)