UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 55 Mines Inspector Posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill Mines Inspector Group C posts in the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Uttar Pradesh. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details related to recruitment before applying. They will have to apply online on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment link is activated and the deadline to apply will end on July 4, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 posts will be filled in the organization. Vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and exam details can be checked here. List of important dates can be checked here.

Official notification reads, “Presently, the no. of Vacancies is 55 which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirement.”

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The notification release and link activation date was June 4, 2022

Last date or deadline for receipt of the examination fee is July 1, 2022

Last date to submit the form is July 4, 2022

Check eligibility details here

The minimum age required to apply is 21 years. The upper age limit to apply is 40 years on July 1, 2022. Educational Qualification: Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is necessary.

Check selection process and salary details

UPPSC will at first conduct a preliminary exam. It will then be followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates Salary: Selected students will be getting a salary between Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 1,42,400

Check Application Fee details here

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Here is how to apply for UPPSC Mines Inspector recruitment 2022