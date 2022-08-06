UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 611 Medical Officer Posts

UPPSC Medical officer recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications under UPPSC Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 611 medical officer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment has already been started and the last date to apply for the vacancies is September 5, 2022. Candidates should know that the last date to deposit the application fee in the bank is September 2, 2022. Eligibility, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

Check eligibility and age limit here

Eligibility: To be eligible, candidates must possess a degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law in India or Five years degree or diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law in India or Five years degree or diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh. Experience Required: At least Six month's professional experience of state Ayurvedic or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary and registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh is also necessary.

At least Six month's professional experience of state Ayurvedic or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary and registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh is also necessary. Age Limit: Candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age as on July 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Check application fee, selection process and salary details

Salary details: Selected candidates will be getting a salary between Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 at matrix level-10.

Selected candidates will be getting a salary between Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 at matrix level-10. Selection process: The Commission may hold a screening test (objective type).

The Commission may hold a screening test (objective type). Application fee: The application fee for unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs.105, and the fee is Rs. 65 for candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs. 25.

Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: In order to apply for this sarkari naukri, interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads, “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (AYURVEDA) UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”

Step 3: They should click on click on “Apply”

Step 4: Candidates should then get themselves registered and fill the application form

Step 5: Candidates should upload the documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit and save for future purposes