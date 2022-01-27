UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 558 Staff Nurse Posts, Check Details Here

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC is inviting applications from interested candidates for the position of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can check the eligibility details here. They will have to apply through the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply by February 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts will be filled in the organization. The application steps have been attached below.

Here is the direct link to check official notice

Check important dates here

Date of Commencement of online application January 21, 2022

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank February 17, 2022

Deadline to submit online application is February 21, 2022

UP Staff Nurse Vacancy: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Education qualification : Candidates must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

: Candidates must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. Age Limit: Minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment: Application Fees

The application fees for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 125

Application fees for SC/ST and Ex-Serviceman is Rs 65

For the handicapped, the application fee is Rs. 25

Here is how to apply