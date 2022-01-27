UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 558 Staff Nurse Posts, Check Details Here

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC is inviting applications from interested candidates for the position of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can check the eligibility details here. They will have to apply through the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply by February 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts will be filled in the organization. The application steps have been attached below.
Here is the direct link to check official notice
Check important dates here
- Date of Commencement of online application January 21, 2022
- Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank February 17, 2022
- Deadline to submit online application is February 21, 2022
UP Staff Nurse Vacancy: Educational Qualification and Age Limit
- Education qualification: Candidates must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.
- Age Limit: Minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years
UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment: Application Fees
- The application fees for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 125
- Application fees for SC/ST and Ex-Serviceman is Rs 65
- For the handicapped, the application fee is Rs. 25
Here is how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of UPPSC Website - uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the link which reads, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022, IN ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2022,U.P. MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES DEPTT./MEDICAL EDUCATION AND TRANING DEPTT"
- Candidates should now click on ”Apply” and select the 'Registration' button
- Candidates will have to fill the registration form, check all the information filled. After being fully satisfied with all the information filled in, click on the 'Submit' button.
- Thereafter ”Print Registration Slip” shall be displayed and Print Registration Slip must be taken by clicking on Print Registration Slip
- Deposit the fee and click on ”Proceed for final submission of application form” as a result of which 'format' shall be displayed
- Upload duly scanned photo and signature
- After filling up all the entries, click “PREVIEW” to see that all entries and information are correctly entered and after satisfying themselves should click the “Submit” button to forward the same to the Commission