UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 558 Staff Nurse Vacancies Ends On Feb 21

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has recently invited applications from aspirants for the Staff Nurse position. The deadline to apply will end on February 21, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply through the official website and can check the eligibility details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts will be filled in the organization. The application steps have been mentioned here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse vacancies: Check important dates here

The online application link was activated on January 21, 2022

Last date for receipt of the examination fee online in the Bank was February 17, 2022

The deadline to submit the online application is February 21, 2022

UP Staff Nurse Recruitment: Check age limit and education qualification

Age Limit: Minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years Education qualification: Candidates must have passed the High School Examination with Science and passed the Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

UPPSC recruitment: Check application fee details

The application fees for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 125

Application fees for SC/ST and Ex-Serviceman is Rs 65

For the handicapped, the application fee is Rs. 25

Here is the step by step guide to apply