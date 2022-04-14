UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2021 Admit Card Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

UPPSC Mains exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for the UPPSC Mains exam 2022 on April 13, 2022. The admit cards have been released for the April 24, 25, and 26 exams. In order to download admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below. The direct link to check gate pass has also been attached.
Here is the direct link to check admit card release notice
UPPSC admit card released: Here is how to check hall tickets
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to uppsc.up.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the activity dashboard
- Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR A-2/E-1/2021 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2021"
- Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in
- Step 5: Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen
- Step 6: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
- Step 7: They should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall
Here is the direct link to check admit cards
Official notification reads, "If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card / Hall Ticket."
UPPSC Prelims exam: Overview
There were 5,59,155 candidates who applied for the 354 RO/ARO positions. Out of the total, only 2,74,702 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination that was held on December 5, 2021. The preliminary examination was held in two sessions from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm at various examination centres in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Basti, Itawa, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, AzamAzamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, and Mathura.
UPPSC RO ARO Main Date: Follow these steps to check exam schedule
- Step 1:To download the exam schedule, candidates will have to go to the official UPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "NOTICE REGARDING ADVT. A-2/E-1/2021 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2021"
- Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where the schedule will be displayed on the screen
- Step 4: Candidates should review and download the primary schedule
- Step 5: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference