UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2021 Admit Card Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

UPPSC Mains exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for the UPPSC Mains exam 2022 on April 13, 2022. The admit cards have been released for the April 24, 25, and 26 exams. In order to download admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below. The direct link to check gate pass has also been attached.

Here is the direct link to check admit card release notice

UPPSC admit card released: Here is how to check hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the activity dashboard

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR A-2/E-1/2021 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2021"

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 5: Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: They should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall

Official notification reads, "If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card / Hall Ticket."

UPPSC Prelims exam: Overview

There were 5,59,155 candidates who applied for the 354 RO/ARO positions. Out of the total, only 2,74,702 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination that was held on December 5, 2021. The preliminary examination was held in two sessions from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm at various examination centres in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Basti, Itawa, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, AzamAzamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, and Mathura.

