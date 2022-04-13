UPPSC RO ARO Main Exam Dates Released; Check Full Schedule Here

UPPSC ARO Main Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the schedule for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Examination-2021. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted on April 24, 25, and 26 across nine examination centres in Pryagaraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad, announced UPPSC's controller of examinations, Arvind Kumar Mishra. The schedule of the examination will be released on the official website of the commission - uppsc.up.nic.in, he added.



There were 5,59,155 candidates who applied for the 354 RO/ARO positions. Out of the total, only 2,74,702 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination that was held on December 5, 2021. The preliminary examination was held in two sessions from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm at various examination centres in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Basti, Itawa, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, AzamAzamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, and Mathura.

UPPSC ARO Main Exam Date: Here's how to download the exam schedule

Step 1:To download the exam schedule candidates must visit the official UPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "NOTICE REGARDING ADVT. A-2/E-1/2021 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2021"

Step 3: The schedule will be displayed on the screen in step three.

Step 4: Review and download the primary schedule.

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future needs.

UPPSC ARO Main Exam

The Hindi Essay exam will be held on April 25 in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, followed by a translation test that will be held for the candidates of Review Officer (Hindi) in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The translation test will be held on the last day, i.e., April 26, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, only for the candidates vying for the post of Review Officer (Urdu). It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

