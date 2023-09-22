UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply For 2240 Vacancies Till September 29; Link Here

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the deadline to apply for staff nurse recruitment till September 29. Earlier, the deadline was September 21 which has been extended. There are a total of 2240 vacancies for which aspirants can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse Male- 171

Staff Nurse Female- 2069

Total - 2240 vacancies.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have passed high school exam with science and passed intermediate exam from a recognised board.

He/she should have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council or possess diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council,

He/she should possess registration certificate from Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives From the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council

They should be aged between 21 and 40 years.

Pay/Pay Scale- Rs. 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs. 4600/ (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs. 44900- 142400/-)

UPPSC Staff Nurse Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written test, followed by a document verification and medical tests. Click here to read official notification.

Direct link to apply online

How To Apply For UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?