UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission today. All those candidates who have appeared for the State Engineering Service exam can check the result by visiting the official site of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The recruitment process started on August 13, 2021, and ended on September 10, 2021. The written exam results were released on September 29, 2022, and the revised results were released on October 31, 2022. The interviews for the qualified candidates were conducted from October 17 to November 15, 2022. To check the results, candidates must follow the below-given steps.