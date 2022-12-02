Last Updated:

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link

UPPSC SES Final Result: The UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission today.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission today. All those candidates who have appeared for the State Engineering Service exam can check the result by visiting the official site of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment process started on August 13, 2021, and ended on September 10, 2021. The written exam results were released on September 29, 2022, and the revised results were released on October 31, 2022. The interviews for the qualified candidates were conducted from October 17 to November 15, 2022. To check the results, candidates must follow the below-given steps.

Vacancy details

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 283 posts in the organization will be filled.

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021: Here's how to check

  • Step 1: In order to check the UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open.
  • Step 4: Then, check the name and roll number on the file.
  • Step 5: Candidates then must download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check UPPSC Final Results - Click Here

