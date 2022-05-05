UPSC Calendar 2023 Out: UPSC Civil Services PT On May 28, Check Key Exam Dates Here

UPSC Calendar 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has issued an important notification informing candidates about the examination and recruitment test dates for 2023. The calendar is available on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in and candidates can download it by visiting upsc.gov.in. The schedule has been released for examinations including UPSC Civil Services PT, Engineering Services, IFS Exam, NDA, and CDS.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

As per the calendar, the notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be released on February 1, 2023. The last date for receipt of applications is February 21, and the examination will be held on May 28, 2023.

According to the calendar released by the UPSC, the UPSC RT/Examination will be conducted on four different dates, and they are as follows: January 15, March 12, July 12, August 20, October 8, and December 17, 2023. The notification for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be released on September 14, 2022, and the last date for receipt of applications is October 4, 2022. The examination will be held on February 19, 2022. Checky important dates below.

UPSC Calendar 2023: Official Notice

UPSC Calendar 2023: Important Dates

The notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination will be released on September 21, 2022, and the last date for applications is November 11, 2022. The examination will be held on February 2, 2023.

The notification for the N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023, will be announced on December 12, 2022, and the last date for receipt of applications is October 10. The examination will be held on April 16, 2022. The CDS Examination will be released on December 12, 2022, and the last date for applications is October 10, 2023. The examination will be held on April 4, 2022.

The notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be released on February 1, 2023. The last date for receipt of applications is February 21, and the examination will be held on May 28, 2023.

The Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on June 25, 2023.

As per the notice, the notice for the N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2023 and the C.D.S. Examination (II), 2023 will be out on May 17, 2023, and the last date for application is June 16, 2023, and the examination will be held on September 3, 2023.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days from the date of commencement of the examination.

Notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023 will be released on May 28, 2023, and the last date of application is February 21, 2023, and the examination will be held on May 28, 2023.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative