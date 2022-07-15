UPSC CAPF 2022 Admit Card Released For August 7 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC CAPF admit card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) ( CAPF) Examination on July 15, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in. The direct link to download call letter has also been attached below.

Hall tickets that have been released are for the CAPF exam 2022 which will be conducted by UPSC. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022. It will include two papers in which the first paper will be conducted between 10 am and 12 noon. The second paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm.

UPSC CAPF exam 2022: Follow these steps to download admit card

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for what's new section and click on “e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022”

Post being redirected to login page, enter credentials and log in

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download admit card (CLICK HERE)

UPSC CAPF 2022 registration: Check important dates here

The notification was released on April 20, 2022

Admit cards have been released on July 15, 2022

Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be conducted on August 7, 2022.

UPSC CAPF 2022: Check vacancy details here