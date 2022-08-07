UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam To Be Conducted Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines Here

UPSC CAPF admit card 2022: Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) ( CAPF) Examination on August 7, 2022. All the registered candidates will be taking the exam today. Those who have not downloaded their admit cards yet can download the same by following the steps mentioned below. It has been uploaded on the official website and candidates should make sure to take its printout to the exam hall. The exam day guidelines have been mentioned below. For more details related to UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam is being conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 10 am and and 12 noon. The second shift will end at 5 pm. Ahead of exams, UPSC has issued a notice which mentions the common mistakes done while filling OMR Sheet

UPSC CAPF admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for what's new section and click on “e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022”

Step 3: Post being redirected to login page, candidates will have to enter credentials and log in

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

UPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment: Check important dates here

The notification was released on April 20, 2022

Admit cards have been released on July 15, 2022

Union Public Service Commission's written examination is being conducted on August 7, 2022.

If a candidate has any question or any problem regarding the examination, then he/she can inform the control room set up in the commissioner's office. The official help line number has been issued for this. The control room phone number is 0612-2219205/2233578.

USPC CAPF 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates should know that hard copy of admit card will not be issued to them. Therefore, it is mandatory to carry printout of hall ticket to the exam hall. Incase they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

Candidates should know that they should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall

Candidates should make sure to reach exam centre atleast 30 minutes before the reporting time

They will not be allowed to carry any electronic device

Candidates are expected to follow all the COVID guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing

UPSC CAPF 2022: Check vacancy details here