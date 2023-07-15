UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 Released, Here' Direct Link To Download

UPSC CAPF 2023 admit card has been released on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to download their admit cards. UPSC will conduct the CAPF exam will be held on August 6. This year the recruitment drive for the UPSC CAPF was conducted to fill 322 vacancies which include vacancies in BSF, CRPF, ITBP as well as the SSB department.

After the candidates have cleared their written exam, they would be called for a physical examination to check their physical efficiency along with a medical test, which would lastly be followed with an interview. Read on to know more details about UPSC CAPF admit card 2023 and the steps for CAPF admit card download.

UPSC CAPF admit card 2023

UPSC admit card for CAPF 2023 can be downloaded from the official website at upsc.gov.in

Type your login credentials and click on Submit.

UPSC CAPF admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout.

Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be conducted on August 6, 2023. Candidates will be taking two papers on exam day. The Paper I will take place between 10 AM and 12 noon. Paper II will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

BSF -86

CRPF- 55

CISF - 91

ITBP - 60

SSB - 30

Total -322

UPSC CAPF 2023 selection process

The UPSC CAPF 2023 selection process will be consisting of three stages. The candidates will be selected on written examination, physical efficiency test, and personal interview. The final merit list will be announced on the basis of a written examination and a personal interview round. The written UPSC CAPF exam will consist of two papers: general ability and intelligence, general studies, essay, and comprehension.