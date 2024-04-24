Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification and application form for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2024 examination today, April 24, 2024. Alongside the notification, the application process has commenced and will continue until May 14, 2024. Interested candidates aiming to join the CAPF can submit their applications through the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

Before proceeding with the application, candidates are required to complete the UPSC CAPF registration 2024 process. This entails registering on the one-time registration (OTR) platform, a mandatory step to apply for the UPSC CAPF exam 2024. Upon registration, candidates will receive an OTP for verification. Those who have previously registered need not repeat the process. It is imperative for applicants to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria and possess the necessary documents before initiating the application process.

UPSC CAPF-AC Notification 2024

Here are the steps to fill the UPSC CAPF application form:

1. Visit the UPSC website upsc.gov.in

2. Locate the "CAPF AC Recruitment" notification and application link.

3. Fill out the online application form meticulously, providing personal information, educational qualifications, exam centre preferences, category details (if applicable), and other required details.

4. Upload scanned copies of documents in the specified format and size.

5. Complete the payment of the application fee.

6. Review the application thoroughly to ensure accuracy.

7. Submit the completed UPSC CAPF application form.

8. Save or print the confirmation copy for future reference.

Additionally, the Commission has extended the window for making corrections in the application form, which will be open from May 15, 2024, to May 21, 2024. Candidates wishing to modify their OTR profile during this period should do so through the OTR platform. Changes to the OTR profile cannot be made through the application form modification window.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Exam: Eligibility Criteria

- Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 25 years as of August 1, 2024.

- Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for certain categories.

- Minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Exam: Application Fees

- Candidates (except Female/SC/ST candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/-.

- Fee payment can be made via State Bank of India branch, online payment methods, or by generating a Pay-in-slip for cash payment at an SBI branch.

The UPSC CAPF 2024 examination offers candidates the opportunity to join the prestigious Central Armed Police Forces and serve the nation. Applicants are encouraged to carefully follow the application process and adhere to the deadlines specified by the Commission.