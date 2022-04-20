UPSC CAPF Notification 2022 Released, Here's How To Fill Application Form

UPSC CAPF Notification 2022: As scheduled, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The notification has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. With the notification being released, candidates will be able to fill the application form through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The applications should be submitted by the deadline which is May 10, 2022. Here is the direct link to view the notice.

Official notification reads, "The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admission Certificate will be made available in the UPSC website [https//www.upsconline.nic.in] for downloading by candidates. No Admission Certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D. while filling up Online Application Form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them."

UPSC CAPF 2022 registration: Check important dates here

The notification has been released on April 20, 2022

Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Candidates will be taking two papers on exam day. The Paper I will take place between 10 AM and 12 noon. Paper-II will be conducted in the second half between 2 PM and 5 PM.

UPSC CAPF 2022: Check vacancy details here

No. of posts : Through this recruitment drive, a total of 253 vacancies will be filled. Out of those vacancies, 66 vacancies are for BSF, 29 vacancies are for CRPF, 62 vacancies are for CISF, 14 for ITBP, and 82 for SSB.\

The minimum age required to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 25 years Educational qualification required: “A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification”, reads the official notification.

All the candidates (except female/SC/ST category) will have to pay a fee of Rs.200. It should either be submitted by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card / UPI Payment or Internet Banking of any Bank

UPSC CAPF 2022: Follow these steps to apply