UPSC CAPF Notification 2023 Out For 322 Assistant Commandant Posts, Application Link Here

Image: PTI
UPSC CAPF Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, for a total of 322 vacancies. The notification has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. With the notification being released, candidates will be able to fill out the application form through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The applications should be submitted by the deadline which is May 16.
Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be conducted on August 6, 2023. Candidates will be taking two papers on exam day. The Paper I will take place between 10 AM and 12 noon. Paper II will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM.
