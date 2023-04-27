UPSC CAPF Notification 2023 Out For 322 Assistant Commandant Posts, Application Link Here

UPSC CAPF Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, for a total of 322 vacancies. The notification has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. With the notification being released, candidates will be able to fill out the application form through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The applications should be submitted by the deadline which is May 16.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023

Number of vacancies- 322

Online application begins- April 26

Last date to apply- May 16

Last date to pay the application fee- May 15

Modification in exam form other than OTR- May 17 to 23.

Written Exam Date- August 6

Where to apply- upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

BSF -86

CRPF- 55

CISF - 91

ITBP - 60

SSB - 30

Total -322

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023: Written Exam Date, Pattern

Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be conducted on August 6, 2023. Candidates will be taking two papers on exam day. The Paper I will take place between 10 AM and 12 noon. Paper II will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification required: “A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age limit: The minimum age required to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 25 years as of August 1, 2023.



Application fee: All the candidates (except female/SC/ST category) will have to pay a fee of Rs.200. It should either be submitted by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card / UPI Payment or Internet Banking of any Bank

How to apply for UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023