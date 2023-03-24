UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023 Released At Upsc.gov.in; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Union Public Service Commission has on Friday released the UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 for its first phase exam. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Combined Defence Service examination can download their admit card online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 1 admit card link has been activated on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps given below.
Candidates must note that the link to download UPSC CDS 1 admit card will be active only till April 16. UPSC will conduct the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam on April 16. A direct link to download UPSC CDS 1 call letter has been attached below.
The application process for UPSC CDS 1 exam started on December 21, 2022 and concluded on January 10, 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 341 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy. For more related details candidates can read the UPSC CDS 1 notification.