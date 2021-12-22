UPSC CDS 2022 Notification Out For 341 Posts; Exam On April 10; Check Eligibility

UPSC CDS 2022 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an important notice, informing candidates about the Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 11, 2022, and the UPSC CDS 1 Examination will be conducted on April 10 for the selection of candidates for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 341 posts will be filled in the organization. The selection will be purely based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination, interview round, followed by a physical test. Selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination (a special medical board) by a board of service medical officer.

UPSC CDS Eligibility

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: Degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

For the Indian Naval Academy, a Degree in Engineering from a recognised university/institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised university (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering

UPSC CDS Age Limit

For IMA, unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2nd, 1999 and no later than January 1st, 2004 are eligible.

For Indian Naval Academy—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 1999 and not later than 1st January 2004 only are eligible.

For Air Force Academy— 20 to 24 years as of 1st January 2023 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January 1999 andnot later than 1st January 2003 (Upper age limit for candidates holding a valid and current commercial pilot's licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years, i.e., those born not earlier than January 2nd, 1997 and not later than January 1st, 2003 only are eligible.

UPSC CDS Application Fees

According to the official notice, candidates (with the exception of female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from this requirement) A fee of Rs. 200/- (two hundred rupees only) is required. Either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility, or by using a credit/debit card from Visa, Mastercard, or Rupay.

UPSC CDS: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the application link.

Step 3: Then, log in using credentials

Step 4: Now, candidates need to fill up the online Application Form that has been given in Appendix-II (A).

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay application fees.

