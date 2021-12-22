UPSC CDS 2022: Notification To Be Out Today, Here's All About It

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC CDS 2022 notification: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the notification for UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for UPSC Combined Defence Service exam can check the eligibility details here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. Post-release of UPSC CDS Notification 2022, the registration process is also scheduled to release on December 22, 2021. The deadline to register will end on January 11, 2022.
Eligible candidates who will get themselves registered by January 11, will have to appear for the written exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2022. Check eligibility, application fee and steps to apply here.
Candidates who will be applying are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200. However, Female/SC/ST candidates will not be charged with any amount as application fee. Those who have to pay application fees should deposit the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.
Candidates will have to appear for the written exam first. Those who manage to clear this first round will be called for the Intelligence and Personality Test. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the UPSC CDS exam 2022.