UPSC CDS 2022: Notification To Be Out Today, Here's All About It

UPSC CDS 2022 notification: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the notification for UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for UPSC Combined Defence Service exam can check the eligibility details here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. Post-release of UPSC CDS Notification 2022, the registration process is also scheduled to release on December 22, 2021. The deadline to register will end on January 11, 2022.

Eligible candidates who will get themselves registered by January 11, will have to appear for the written exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2022. Check eligibility, application fee and steps to apply here.

UPSC CDS Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai- Degree of a recognised University or equivalent is mandatory For Indian Naval Academy- Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution is required For Air Force Academy- Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering is required

UPSC CDS 1 2022: Important Dates

UPSC CDS 1 Notification will be released on December 22, 2021

UPSC CDS 1 Application process will begin on December 22, 2021

The last date to register is January 11, 2022

UPSC CDS 1 Exam will be conducted on April 10, 2022

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card will be released in the month of March. No official date has been announced yet.

UPSC CDS 1 Interview date has not been announced yet

Application Fee Details

Candidates who will be applying are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200. However, Female/SC/ST candidates will not be charged with any amount as application fee. Those who have to pay application fees should deposit the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for the written exam first. Those who manage to clear this first round will be called for the Intelligence and Personality Test. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the UPSC CDS exam 2022.