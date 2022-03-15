UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022 Out; Check Direct Link To Download, Exam Pattern & More

UPSC CDS Admit Cards 2022: The admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on Monday, March 14. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the CDS-I 2022 admit cards or hall tickets by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the CDS I admit cards 2022 will be available for download till April 10 and after that, candidates will not be able to download them.

Selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be detailed for intelligence and personality tests at the Service Selection Board based on their preference by the respective service HQ. After qualifying in the written examination, candidates who have opted for the Army (IMA/OTA) as their first choice will require to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to receive a call for an SSB interview.

UPSC Combined Defence Services: Here's how to download UPSC CDS Admit Card

Step 1: To download the UPSC CDS-I 2022 Admit Cards, candidates first need to open the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for admit cards or hall tickets.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, " E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC ."

." Step 4: Go to the CDS I exam 2022 e-admit cards download page.

Step 5: Now, read the instruction and agree after clicking on "Click here."

Step 6: Enter the login details and submit after choosing the registration ID or roll number for download.

Step 7: CDS I admit cards 2022 will now appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the file to your computer and print it.

UPSC Combined Defence Services | Exam pattern

This year, there will be negative marking for wrong answers

The questions will be based on objective type questions

The duration of the examination will be 2 hours

The written test for IMA, INA, and AFA consists of 3 sections – English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. Whereas OTA consists of 2 sections – English and General Knowledge.

The exams will be held for 100 marks each.

