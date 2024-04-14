Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2024 examination today, April 12. The link to download the UPSC CDS admit card 2024 is accessible on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Scheduled for April 21, 2024, the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2024 aims to fill 457 vacancies through the recruitment drive. To download the admit card, candidates must use their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

Advertisement

How to Download UPSC CDS admit card 2024

To download the admit card for the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2024 examination, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the "Examination" section and click on the link for "Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination."

Look for the "UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024" link and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials, including your registration number and date of birth.

After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" or "Download Admit Card" button.

The UPSC CDS admit card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including your name, roll number, exam date, and venue.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Ensure to carry the printed copy of the admit card to the examination center on the day of the exam, along with a valid photo ID proof.

By following these steps, candidates can easily download their UPSC CDS admit card 2024 from the official website of UPSC.

The UPSC CDS admit card 2024 is a crucial document for the examination day, without which candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam. The selection process involves assessing candidates based on their performance in the written exam and subsequent SSB interview.

Containing essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, scanned photograph, signature, and exam centre information, the UPSC CDS admit card 2024 serves as a vital identification document for candidates. The CDS exam recruits Commissioned Officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Advertisement

Additionally, candidates registered for the UPSC CDS exam 2024 can familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and marking scheme, outlined as follows:

- Mode of Exam: Offline

- Total Subjects: 3 (English, General Awareness, and Maths)

- Total Marks: 300

- Exam Duration: 6 hours

- Type of Exam: Objective

- Medium of Exam: Bilingual (Hindi and English)

- Negative Marking: For every incorrect answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted. Candidates marking more than one option are treated as incorrect. However, there is no negative marking for questions left unanswered.

Advertisement

For further information, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.