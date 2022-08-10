UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2022 Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

UPSC CDS II admit card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission released the admit cards for UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II 2022 on August 10, 2022. The hall tickets which have been released on Wednesday, can be checked on the official website. All the candidates who will be taking the exam can check the admit cards now. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and password. List of official websites on which admit card has been released is attached below. The steps that candidates will have to follow are also mentioned below.
UPSC CDS II admit card 2022: List of official websites
- upsc.gov.in
- upsconoline.gov.in
The hall tickets which have been released today are for the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination which will be conducted on September 4, 2022. The exam will be conducted across various examination centers in India. UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2022 direct link has also been mentioned at the end.
Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case candidates fail to carry their admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. On the exam day, other than admit card, candidates will have to carry identity proof with them. Candidates are also advised to carry three passport size photographs on the day of the exam.
UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download call letters
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above\
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC Combined Defence Examination Admit Card link
- Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter registration ID or roll number
- Step 4: Post logging in, the call letters will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
- Step 6: Candidates should take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall
Check important instructions here
- Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately
- Mention your Name, Roll Number,Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with UPSC.
- Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary
- 4. You are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card, the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator.
- Candidates should note that any omission / mistake / discrepancy in encoding filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.
- Enter the Examination Hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. Entry to the Examination Venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.
- Please Read the “Rules for the Examination" available on the upsc website https://www.upsc.gov.in and "Poster" containing instructions displayed outside the Examination Hall.
- Mobile Phones, Calculators or any of the IT Gadgets are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any Infringements of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.