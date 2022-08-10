UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2022 Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

UPSC CDS II admit card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission released the admit cards for UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II 2022 on August 10, 2022. The hall tickets which have been released on Wednesday, can be checked on the official website. All the candidates who will be taking the exam can check the admit cards now. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and password. List of official websites on which admit card has been released is attached below. The steps that candidates will have to follow are also mentioned below.

UPSC CDS II admit card 2022: List of official websites

upsc.gov.in

upsconoline.gov.in

The hall tickets which have been released today are for the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination which will be conducted on September 4, 2022. The exam will be conducted across various examination centers in India. UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2022 direct link has also been mentioned at the end.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case candidates fail to carry their admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. On the exam day, other than admit card, candidates will have to carry identity proof with them. Candidates are also advised to carry three passport size photographs on the day of the exam.

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above\

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC Combined Defence Examination Admit Card link

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter registration ID or roll number

Step 4: Post logging in, the call letters will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Check important instructions here