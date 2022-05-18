UPSC CDS (II) Notification 2022 Released For 339 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Wednesday released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam 2022. Candidates can download the UPSC CDS (II) notification 2022 from its official website at - upsc.gov.in. With the release of the official notification, UPSC has also started the online registration process for the exam.

UPSC CDS (II) Notification 2022

There are a total of 339 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers’ Training Academy, for men and women. Candidates wiling to apply for CDS exam (II) 2022 can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The online application window will remain open from May 18 to June 7 till 6 pm. Applicants can also withdraw their forms if they change their mind before June 14 till 6 pm.

UPSC CDS (II) Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 155th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2023 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] -- 100 vacancies

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course commencing in July, 2023 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry ) holders ] - 22 vacancies

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July, 2023 i.e. No. 214 F(P) Course. [including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] - 32 vacancies

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 118th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2023 -- 169 vacancies

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 32nd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2023. - 16 vacancies

Total ---- 339

UPSC CDS (II) Notification 2022: Education Qualifications

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester / year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application and they will be required to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of course.

UPSC CDS Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using 10 Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

Click here for UPSC CDS (II) Notification 2022

Click here to apply online for UPSC CDS (II) Exam 2022