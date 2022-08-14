UPSC CDS II Result 2021: Marks Of Recommended Candidates Out; Here's How To Check

UPSC CDS II Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Defence Services or UPSC CDS II Result 2021. The marks of recommended candidates in UPSC CDS 2 final result have now been released online. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Registrred candidates who took the exam can check the result now. For more details they are free to go to the official website of Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II Result 2021: Here is how to download marks PDF

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.'

Step 3: A new page would open with the PDF file

Step 4: Scroll through the page to find your name and marks next to it

Step 5: Download the PDF and take its printout for future reference

In the UPSC CDS II Result 2021 PDF, the marks of recommended candidates have been given for those selected for different institutes. The result has already been released on August 12, 2022. With the marks being released, candidates can proceed with other formalities. Those who due to any reason missed to check the result can check it now by following the steps mentioned below.

UPSC CDS 2021 Final Result for OTA: Step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click on the link that reads - "CDS II Final Result for OTA'

Step 3: A PDF will open, search for your name and roll number

Step 4: Save and Download the PDF for future reference

Candidates who have been selected are eligible to join the Officers Training Academy in Chennai for the 116th Short Service Commission Course for Men and the 30th Short Service Commission Course for Women. For more details related to training and recruitment, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.