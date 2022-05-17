UPSC CDS, NDA Notification 2022 To Be Out On May 18, Check Other Important Dates Here

UPSC NDA Notification: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the notification for both NDA and CDS on May 18, 2022. The Combined Defence Services Exam 2 and NDA & NA exam 2022 will be conducted on September 4, 2022. The online application process will begin on May 18 and the deadline to apply will end on June 14, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply on official website upsconline.nic.in.

The minimum required eligibility to apply is graduation. To be noted that the final year graduates are also eligible to apply for the above mentioned exams. Shortlisted candidates, after clearing the SSB Interview, will get admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimal, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, and other details can be checked below.

UPSC CDS 2: Check Important Dates Here

UPSC CDS, NDA Notification will be out on May 18, 2022

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Online Application Starting Date is May 18, 2022

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Online Application Last Date is June 14, 2022

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Exam Date is September 4, 2022

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Admit Card will be out in October 2022

UPSC CDS, NDA Eligibility

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: Degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

For the Indian Naval Academy, a Degree in Engineering from a recognised university/institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised university (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering

UPSC CDS 2, NDA recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process & Application Fee Here

Selection Process: Written Examination and Intelligence and Personality Test

Written Examination and Intelligence and Personality Test Application Fee: Candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs 200. SC/ST candidates will be exempted from paying the application fee. The steps to apply can be checked here.

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Recrutment 2022: Here is how to apply