UPSC CDS Notification 2023: Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates Here

UPSC CDS notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for Combined Defence Services Exams (2) today, May 17. The UPSC CDS 2 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 3. The online application process will begin today and the deadline to apply will end on June 6. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed class 12th exams will be eligible to apply for the CDS exams 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to apply online by following the steps given below.

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the CDS 2023 application link.

Step 3: Register yourself and then log in using the credentials.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to fill up the online Application Form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the UPSC CDS application fee

Step 6: Submit the same and download the confirmation page

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern

UPSC CDS Educational Qualification