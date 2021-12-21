Last Updated:

UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 19 Posts Ends Today

UPSC CISF AC Recruitment: The deadline to apply for 19 posts ends on December 21, 2021. However, candidates should send a physical copy by Dec 30, 2021.

Union Public Service Commission will be closing the application window for Central Industrial Security Force, Assistant Commandants or UPSC CISF AC 2021 recruitment today. The recruitment notification for the Assistant Commandants post was released on December 1 and the deadline to apply for the same is December 21 (6 pm). Interested candidates can check eligibility, important dates here.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 vacancies will be filled. Applicants should take a print of the application form and submit the hard copy to CISF authorities. The address at which these copies have to be sent are - Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi 110003. Candidates can check the application steps here and for more details, candidates can visit the official website upc.gov.in.  

UPSC CISF Recruitment: Important Dates

  • Recruitment notification for 19 posts was released on December 1, 2021
  • Candidates were given 20 days to fill the form, the deadline to fill form ends on December 21, 2021
  • Last date to submit the physical copy is December 30, 2021
  • Admit card will be released two weeks before the commencement of exams
  • Exam date has not been announced yet

UPSC CISF AF 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates should be a citizen of India. The minimum required education qualification is graduation from a recognised University, it is also important for them to be able to qualify the physical and medical standard tests. Candidates can check the details on these tests from the direct link of the notification given here. 

UPSC CISF AC 2021: Here's how to fill application form 

  • Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.   
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021.'  
  • Candidates will be redirected to the registration window where they will have to get themselves registered and then log in to their account
  • The application form will be opened up, candidates should fill the form and also upload the necessary documents
  • Candidates will have to pay the fee and click on submit
  • Candidates should download and print the form so as to send to CISF authorities
  • Candidates are also advised to keep a copy with themselves for future references. 
