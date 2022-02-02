UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Application Process Begins, Here's How To Apply

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for civil services prelims exam 2022. The online application process has also begun today. Aspirants can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 22, 2022. Aspirants can follow the steps given below to register for the exam online.

UPSC civil services exam 2022: How to apply online

Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

A new page will open which will have links for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2022 application form

Click for the Part-1 of the application form

A new page with important information will open

Read the instructions and click on the ''YES" button

Fill in the UPSC civil services exam application form and click on 'Continue' tab

Part -2 of the application form will open

Fill in the information required in the form

Upload the documents and pay the application fees.

Your UPSC civil services prelims exam 2022 application form will be submitted.

Click here to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022

Application Fee: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system-generated Pay-in-slip during part II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of the SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated at 11.59 P.M. of 21st Feb 2022.

Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1990 and not later than 1st August 2001. The upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable for reserved category candidates.

Click here to read UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 notification