UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Notification Out, 861 Vacancies Notified

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the civil services preliminary exam 2022 notification. The UPSC Civil services notification 2022 is available on the official website- upsc.gov.in. With the release of the UPSC CSE Notification, the commission has also activated the registration link for the exam.

Aspirants who wish to apply for the UPSC CSE 2022 preliminary exam can do it now between February 2 and 22, 2022. Aspirants must visit the official website- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in to register for the exam. The link will be deactivated after 6 pm on February 22, 2022.

UPSC civil services exam 2022: Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 861 which includes 34 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The details of vacancies can be checked in the official notification. Click here to read the official notification.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Date

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application begins- February 2

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application ends on- February 22

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 exam date- June 5, 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for the CSE Preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to clear the main exam followed by an interview. The UPSC CSE Prelims exam will be objective in nature. The main exam will have a descriptive paper. Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

"As per the decision taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test) through the public portals. The disclosure will be made in respect of only those willing candidates who will appear in the Interview/Personality Test for the Civil Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment," the official notification reads.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1990 and not later than 1st August 2001. The upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable for reserved category candidates.

Here's direct link to apply online for UPSC civil services exam 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Services and Posts