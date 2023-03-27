UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule For Phase 3 Of Personality Tests Announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday issued the Interview Schedule for the third phase of Personality Tests of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 which commenced with effect from January 30, 2023. The third phase of interview will begin on April 24.

Earlier in two notices issued by the authority on 21 December, 2022 and 9 February, 2023, the schedule of 1026 and 918 candidates was published respectively. In continuation to this, the schedule of the remaining 582 candidates for the Personality Test has been released and the reporting time for forenoon session is 0900 Hours and for afternoon session it is 1300 Hours.

Letter of e-summons to be issued shortly

The letter for the e-summons of interviews of Personality Tests would be available very soon which could be downloaded from the Commission's Website https://www.upsc.gov.in/ and https://www.upsconline.in/. Also, no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) given to the candidate would be entertained ordinarily.

It is to be noted that the candidature of those people would be cancelled and their e-Summon Letter would not be issued who have not submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated time period. The clause was already mentioned earlier in para 5.2 of the Press Note/Notice dated 06.12.2022 declaring the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022.

The candidates would also be provided reimbursement for the traveling expenses in order to appear for the Interview. However, the term would only be restricted to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

How to check the schedule?