UPSC Civil Services Main Form Released, Here's Direct Link To CSE DAF-1

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- 1 for civil services main exam 2023. Candidates who have cleared UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 can fill the CSE Mains DAF-1. The last date to submit the form is July 16.

"The result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 has been declared on 12.06.2023. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all candidates declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from 10/07/2023 to 19/07/2023 till 6:00 P.M. All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023," the notice reads.

"Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to log in through OTR Portal (https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php) to fill and submit the DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 01.02.2023, before filling up the DAF-I," the official notice reads.