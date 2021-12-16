UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

UPSC Mains exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for civil services exam on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered for Mains exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. The registered candidates who will be appearing for exams can follow the steps mentioned below to download their call letters.

The Commission has uploaded the admit card on its official website. Candidates should be ready with their registration number and prelims roll number, date of birth to check the hall tickets. Candidates must know that admit card is a compulsory document that needs to be carried to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Here is how to download Mains call letter.

UPSC Mains exam: Important Dates

Admit card has been released on December 15, 2021

It is available up to January 16, 2022 (4 pm)

Exams will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download admit card

In the first step, candidates will have to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘News & Announcements’ section and then click on the CSE admit card link

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter credentials such as roll number and date of birth

The admit card will appear on screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the UPSC civil services main exam admit card

Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to check UPSC call letter

Candidates must know that along with admit cards, they should also carry valid ID proof to the exam centre. The details mentioned on admit card and ID card should match. For more information, candidates can visit the Commission's official website upsc.gov.in.