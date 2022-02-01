UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022: Notification Releasing Tomorrow, Exam On June 5

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the civil services prelims exam 2022 notification tomorrow, February 2, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2022 can download the notification once it is released. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 notification will be released on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Dates

As per the annual calendar 2022 released by UPSC, the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 registration link will be activated soon after the notification is out, on February 2. The last date to apply will be February 22. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on June 5, 2022. Graduates in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the exam.

Similarly, UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims 2022 notification will also be released on February 2. The exam will be held on June 5, 2022. The last date to apply will be February 22.

Click here to check UPSC Annual Calendar 2022

UPSC IAS Prelims 2022

Age Limit: A candidate must be aged between 21 years and 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1990 and not later than 1st August 2001. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Number of Attempts: Candidates of an unreserved category can attempt the civil services paper a maximum of six times. Candidates of the PwD (persons with disability) category under OBC, GL/EWS/OBC can attempt the paper nine times while there is no limit for SC/ST category candidates. However, the candidates who have not crossed the upper age limit can avail of a maximum number of attempts.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam of 400 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The duration of each paper will be two hours. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. Two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English.