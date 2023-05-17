UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Manipur Students Can Change Exam City Centre

Considering the disturbances and violence in Imphal, Manipur, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed the candidates registered for the civil services prelims exam 2023 to change their exam centers. Candidates will be able to choose an alternative exam center city through IVRS. A message will be sent to the candidates on their registered mobile number after which they can choose their preferred city on IVRS (phone call). UPSC civil services prelims exam 2023 will be held on May 28.

List of the alternative centers for UPSC Prelims

Aizawl (Mizoram) Kohima (Nagaland) Shillong (Meghalaya) Dispur (Assam} Jorhat (Assam) Kolkata (West Bengal) Delhi

Helpline numbers for UPSC prelims centre change option

Alternatively, a candidate may also reach the UPSC office of any District Administration in the State of Manipur to contact the commission on the following telephone numbers 23070641, 23381073, 23384508 & 23387876 from 12:00 noon of 17th May 2023 till 05:00 p.m. of 19th May 2023. The timing of operation of these telephone numbers will be from 12:00 noon on 17th May 2023 to 5:00 pm on 19th May 2023 (except 10:00 pm to 8:00 am on each day).

The District Administrations wifi have the data of all these candidates. The District Administration will allow a candidate to make call to the UPSC’s above helpline telephone numbers for availing Centre change facility. Moreover, the option of a change of Centres for such candidates will also be available on the website of the UPSC from 12:00 noon on 17th May 2023 to 5:00 pm on 19th May 2023 on round a clock basis.

Fresh admit cards will be issued online and offline

The option to change the Centre of the Examination is also available to those candidates who have already downloaded their e-Admit Cards by now. After receiving the center change options from the willing candidates, they will be allocated a new venue of their chosen centers and accordingly, a new admit card will be issued to them. They will be able to check and download their revised UPSC Prelims admit card online on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Moreover, it will be sent to them offline as well. A message confirming the change of Centres shall be sent to each such candidate on his/her registered mobile number.

"The fresh e-Admit Cards will be available for downloading from the UPSC’s Website. Further, these e-Admit Cards will be available at the State Headquarters as well as District Headquarters for collection by the candidates. Additionally, the e-Admit Cards will also be delivered at the residences of the candidates through Post Offices," the official notice reads.