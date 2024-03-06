Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024. The new deadline, as per the official announcement, is now March 6, 2024, until 6:00 PM.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

"The last date for submission for CS(P)-IFoS(P)-2024 has been extended till 06-03-2024 (06:00 PM)," stated the official website.

According to the official notification released in mid-February, the UPSC CSE prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024, while the mains exams are set to take place from September 20 for five days.

Although the Commission has notified 1,056 vacancies for the civil services exam this year, there has been a slight decline compared to last year's 1,105 vacancies. In 2021, there were 712 vacancies, and 796 in 2020.

Eligibility criteria require candidates to have attained the age of 21 years and not exceed 32 years as of August 1, 2024. This means candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1992, and not later than August 1, 2003. Additionally, candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university or possess an equivalent qualification.

The UPSC CSE exam comprises three stages - prelims, mains, and the personality test. The preliminary exam consists of objective-type questions, with candidates scoring above the cut-off marks becoming eligible for the UPSC IAS Main examination. The Main exam is descriptive, followed by an interview round for the final selection of candidates for various services and posts.