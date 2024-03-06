UPSC civil services prelims exam 2024 registration ends today, here's how to apply

Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 today, March 5. This examination, known as the UPSC CSE IAS exam 2024, aims to select candidates for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Prospective candidates can access the UPSC CSE prelims application form on the official website, upsc.gov.in, until 6 pm today. Additionally, the one-time registration (OTR) can be modified within seven days after the registration process closes. For first-time registrants, the option to modify the UPSC OTR will be available from March 6 to March 12.

How to apply for UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Apply Online' tab.

3. Select the 'One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC' link.

4. Register if you are a new user; otherwise, log in.

5. Complete the application form.

6. Upload the required documents and photograph after live capturing.

7. Pay the application fee.

In adherence to the latest guidelines on document upload, candidates must provide a photograph taken within the last 10 days from the commencement date of the online application process. The photograph should prominently display the candidate's name and the date on which the photo was captured.

Direct link to apply.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Notification PDF

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Vacancy Details

The UPSC has announced approximately 1,056 vacancies for this recruitment cycle, with 40 vacancies reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability category. Among these vacancies, 6 are designated for blind and low vision candidates, 12 for deaf and hard of hearing candidates, 9 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy, while 13 vacancies are set aside for candidates with multiple disabilities.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: Age Limit

Regarding age eligibility, applicants must be at least 21 years old and not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024. The official notification specifies, "Candidates must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1992 and not later than 1st August 2003." Detailed information about age limit criteria for the UPSC IAS exam 2024 is available on the UPSC website.

The CSE 2024 examination comprises two stages: the preliminary examination, which consists of objective-type questions, and the Mains round, which includes a written examination with descriptive-type questions and interviews (personality tests).