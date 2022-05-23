UPSC CMS 2022: Exam To Be Conducted On July 17, Check Official Notification Here

UPSC CMS exam: Union Public Service Commission has released the time table for CMS exam 2022. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Paper – I (Code No. 1) will be conducted between 9.30 AM and 11.30 AM. The General Medicine and Paediatrics Paper – II (Code No. 2) (a)Surgery (b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics (c)Preventive & Social Medicine will be conducted between 2.00 PM and 4.00 PM.

UPSC CMS exam schedule: Here is how to check

Step 1: Go to the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Look for the IES/ISS and CMS exam time table notice

Step 3: A PDF document will be opened on screen which will have the interview schedule

Step 4: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

UPSC Combined Medical Services Notification: Check important dates here

UPSC CMS Notification was released on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply for CMS was April 26, 2022

UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022

UPSC CMS admit card is expected to be out by July 5, 2022. Exact date has not been announced yet

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of those, 314 vacancies are of the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 of General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For the CMS examination, the candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognized institute and the age of the candidates should not be more than 32 years as of 1 August 2022. For this examination, candidates of reserved categories have been given relaxation in the upper age limit.