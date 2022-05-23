UPSC CMS 2022: Exam To Be Conducted On July 17, Check Official Notification Here

Quick links:
UPSC CMS exam: Union Public Service Commission has released the time table for CMS exam 2022. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Paper – I (Code No. 1) will be conducted between 9.30 AM and 11.30 AM. The General Medicine and Paediatrics Paper – II (Code No. 2) (a)Surgery (b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics (c)Preventive & Social Medicine will be conducted between 2.00 PM and 4.00 PM.
The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of those, 314 vacancies are of the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 of General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
For the CMS examination, the candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognized institute and the age of the candidates should not be more than 32 years as of 1 August 2022. For this examination, candidates of reserved categories have been given relaxation in the upper age limit.