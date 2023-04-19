UPSC CMS 2023 Exam Registration Begins For 1,261 Posts; Last Date To Apply May 9

The Union Public Service Commission began the UPSC CMS 2023 exam registration process on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Interested candidates for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 can do so by visiting the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. 1,261 posts for Medical Officers will be filled by this hiring effort at government organizations. By May 9, 2023, applications for the exam must be submitted.

Dates to not forget

Opening date of application: April 19, 2023

Closing date of application: May 9, 2023

Correction window: May 10 to May 16, 2023

Date of exam: July 16, 2023

Details of the vacancies

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 584 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 1 post

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 376 posts

The eligibility criteria

The written and practical portions of the final MBBS examination must have been passed by applicants who wish to be considered for the positions. As of August 1, 2023, the candidate must not have attained the age of 32 years.

The application fee

All candidates must pay a Rs 200 application fee. Candidates who are female, SC, ST, or PwBD are not required to pay a fee. The candidates are required to make the payment either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI, or by using net banking of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using internet banking of SBI.