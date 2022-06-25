UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on June 24, released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be appearing in the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download the hall ticket has also been attached.

UPSC CMS 2022: Check important dates here

UPSC CMS Notification was released on 6 April 2022

The deadline to apply for CMS was on 26 April 2022

Admit cards were released on 24 June 2022

Admit cards will be uploaded on the official website till 17 July 2022

The UPSC CMS examination will be held on 17 July 2022

On July 17, the exam will be conducted for two papers. Paper one will be conducted between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The second paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. Paper 1 will cover general medicine and pediatrics. Paper 2 will include three subjects: surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine.

UPSC CMS admit card: Follow these steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the What's New Section click on‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Step 3: Then use credentials to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the UPSC admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download admit card

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of those, 314 vacancies are of the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 of General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Here is the direct link to download UPSC CMS call letters