UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on June 24, released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be appearing in the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download the hall ticket has also been attached.
On July 17, the exam will be conducted for two papers. Paper one will be conducted between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The second paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. Paper 1 will cover general medicine and pediatrics. Paper 2 will include three subjects: surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine.
The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of those, 314 vacancies are of the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 of General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.