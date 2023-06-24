Last Updated:

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2023. Here's direct link to download

Nandini Verma
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2023. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be appearing in the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download the hall ticket has also been attached.

UPSC will conduct the CMS exam on July 16. The exam will be conducted for two papers. Paper one will be conducted between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The second paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm.  Paper 1 will cover general medicine and pediatrics. Paper 2 will include three subjects: surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine.

How to download UPSC CMS admit card

  • Step 1: Go to the official website upsconline.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, under the What's New Section click on ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link
  • Step 3: Then use credentials to log in
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the UPSC admit card will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details and download admit card
  • Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1261 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of those, 584 vacancies are of the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300of Assistant Divisional Medical Officers in the Railways, 1 of General Duty Medical Officers in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 376 of General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

