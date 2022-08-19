UPSC CMS Result 2022 Released At Upsc.gov.in; Follow These Steps To Check Result PDF

UPSC CMS results 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the marksheet for Combined Medical Services Examination. The UPSC CMS Result 2022 has been released online for thousands of candidates. Candidates who took the recruitment test can now download and check the UPSC CMS Result PDF. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the name wise list. The list mentions that a total of 2,148 candidates have qualified for the next round. The next round of recruitment is Interview/Personality Test. The result has been released for the exam which was conducted on July 17, 2022.

UPSC CMS Result 2022: Follow these steps to download result PDF

Candidates must visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Written Result - Combined Medical Services Examination 2022.'

A new page would open with the CMS result PDF.

Scroll through the list to either find roll number or name in the list of shortlisted candidates

Candidates can take its printout for future reference

UPSC CMS Result 2022 notice reads, "All these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.) online, which will be made available on the Commission’s Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in in due course. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website."

UPSC CMS Result: Check marksheet details here

The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days. 8. The candidates can access the marks sheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth.

The printed/hard copies of the marks sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission's website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained.