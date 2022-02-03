UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link Here

Quick links:
Union Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2022. The admit cards have been released on February 1 and can be downloaded till February 20, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should make sure to download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The UPSC Geo Scientist 2022 Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached below.
Candidates must know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit card from the exam hall. Therefore, it is mandatory to carry prinout of hall tickets. Candidates must bring their Admit card along with a Photo Identity Card with them on the day of the UPSC Geo-Scientist 2022 Prelims at their respective centres.
Selection will be done on the basis of performance in three rounds. The first is prelims round, second is mains and the third is interview. Those who will clear prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. The UPSC Geo-Scientist 2022 Mains are scheduled to take place in June last week. For more details, applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website – upsc.gov.in