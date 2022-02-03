UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2022. The admit cards have been released on February 1 and can be downloaded till February 20, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should make sure to download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The UPSC Geo Scientist 2022 Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached below.

Here is how to download UPSC Geo-Scientist 2022 prelims admit card

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for ‘What’s New’ section and click on view all

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link that reads ‘e-Admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist 2022 Prelims’.

Check the instructions being displayed and take its printout. Candidates are hereby informed that they cannot proceed to download hall tickets without taking printout of instructions. Official notification reads, "IT IS MANDATORY FOR THE CANDIDATE TO TAKE PRINT OUT OF 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' BEFORE DOWNLOADING THE E-ADMIT CARD AND READ THE SAME CAREFULLY."

Take its printout and proceed

Enter registration details and click on submit

Admit card will be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates must know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit card from the exam hall. Therefore, it is mandatory to carry prinout of hall tickets. Candidates must bring their Admit card along with a Photo Identity Card with them on the day of the UPSC Geo-Scientist 2022 Prelims at their respective centres.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance in three rounds. The first is prelims round, second is mains and the third is interview. Those who will clear prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. The UPSC Geo-Scientist 2022 Mains are scheduled to take place in June last week. For more details, applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website – upsc.gov.in