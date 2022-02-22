Last Updated:

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Deadline To Apply For IAS, IFS Exams Ends Today, Here' How To Apply

UPSC CSE prelims 2022: The last date to apply for IAS, IFS exam ends on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply.

Ruchika Kumari
Upsc cse prelims 2022

UPSC civil services exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conclude the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application process on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. UPSC 2022 calendar highlights that registrations for both IAS Prelims and IFS Exams will conclude on February 22, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for civil service examinations 2022 and have not filled the form yet can do it now. They will have to go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC selects candidates for required posts only if they clear three rounds. Those three rounds are prelims, mains, and interviews. As per the UPSC Exam Calendar, IAS and IFS Preliminary exams will be held on June 5, 2022. Only those who clear prelims exam are allowed to appear for Mains. The steps to apply online can be checked here. 

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

To apply for the post, the candidate must have a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects, namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology. Candiadtes can also have a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India. Candidates aged between 21 and 32 years are eligible to apply for posts.

UPSC Prelims 2022: Here is how to apply for CSE, IFS exams 

  • Candidates should go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.  
  • On the Homepage, go to the Active Examination section and then click on any of Civil Services Preliminary Exam or on Indian Forest Services Preliminary Exam (Whichever you want to choose)
  • Candidates should fill the application forms by providing all details and uploading necessary documents
  • Pay the application fees and click on submit
  • Post submitting, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 and UPSC IFS exam forms will be submitted
  • Candidates should download it and take its printout for future references.  
