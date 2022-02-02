UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Notification To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC CSE prelims 2022 notification: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the UPSC civil services 2022 notification on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. As per the UPSC annual exam calender, the UPSC prelims notification 2022 will be released and can be accessed today. Once released, it can be accessed at official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE prelims 2022 date has already been announced, it will be conducted on June 5, 2022. Other important dates and steps to apply can be checked here. Candidates can click on this link to view the UPSC Annual Calendar 2022.
Age Limit: A candidate must be aged between 21 years and 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1990 and not later than 1st August 2001. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates belonging to unreserved category can attempt the civil services paper a maximum of six times. Candidates of the PwD (persons with disability) category under OBC, GL/EWS/OBC can attempt the paper nine times while there is no limit for SC/ST category candidates. However, the candidates who have not crossed the upper age limit can avail of a maximum number of attempts.
Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam of 400 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The duration of each paper will be two hours. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. Two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English.