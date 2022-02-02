UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Notification To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 notification: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the UPSC civil services 2022 notification on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. As per the UPSC annual exam calender, the UPSC prelims notification 2022 will be released and can be accessed today. Once released, it can be accessed at official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE prelims 2022 date has already been announced, it will be conducted on June 5, 2022. Other important dates and steps to apply can be checked here. Candidates can click on this link to view the UPSC Annual Calendar 2022.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Check important dates here

IAS Prelims registrations begin on February 2, 2022

CSE Prelims registrations will end on February 22, 2022

UPSC CSE admit card 2022 is scheduled to be out by May 10, 2022

UPSC CSE 2022 exam will be conducted on June 5, 2022

UPSC IAS Exam Result for Prelims is scheduled to be out by June 30, 2022 (Tentative)

How to view official notification

Candidates will have to go to upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for whats new section

Click on the link related to prelims exam

It will be dislayed on screen, candidates can go through it then

Here is how to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2- Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3- Now, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’.

Step 4- Find the link for online applications of the required recruitment.

Step 5- Complete the application process for UPSC IAS

Step 6- In the first part, provide basic details and then read all necessary instructions for image specification, fee payment, correction and submit the form

Step 7- Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

UPSC IAS Prelims 2022: Age limit and attempt details

Age Limit: A candidate must be aged between 21 years and 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1990 and not later than 1st August 2001. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates belonging to unreserved category can attempt the civil services paper a maximum of six times. Candidates of the PwD (persons with disability) category under OBC, GL/EWS/OBC can attempt the paper nine times while there is no limit for SC/ST category candidates. However, the candidates who have not crossed the upper age limit can avail of a maximum number of attempts.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam of 400 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The duration of each paper will be two hours. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. Two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English.