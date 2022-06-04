UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 To Be Conducted Tomorrow, Check Guidelines, Do's And Don'ts Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on June 5, 2022. The exam will be conducted at various centres across India. The Commission has already uploaded admit cards and guidelines that have to be followed on exam day. Highlights of the same can be checked here.

UPSC civil services prelims 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC IAS 2022: Guidelines to be followed

Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.20 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 02.20 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each of session of the examination.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.'

Mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator are banned inside the Examination Hall

Valuable/costly items and bags are also not allowed inside the Examination Venue

DMRC to start early to facilitate UPSC prelims exam 2022 candidates

Delhi Metro Rail cooperation has announced that Metro services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 5th June 2022. It has been decided to do the same so as to facilitate the students who will be taking the UPSC civil services prelims exam. The DMRC announced the same through a tweet. To be noted that normally on Sunday the metro services begin at 8 am. However, on June 5, the metro services will begin at 6 am. To know more about it, click here.

The tweet reads, “Metro services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 5th June, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC.”