UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Tomorrow, DMRC To Start Early To Facilitate Candidates, Check Routes

UPSC CSE Prelims exam: Delhi Metro Rail cooperation has announced that Metro services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 5th June 2022. It has been decided to do the same so as to facilitate the students who will be taking the UPSC civil services prelims exam. The DMRC announced the same through a tweet. To be noted that normally on Sunday the metro services begin at 8 am. However, on June 5, the metro services will begin at 6 am.

The tweet reads, “Metro services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 5th June, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC.”

Metro routes that will be covered

Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal Noida City centre-Noida Electronic City Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Badarpur border-Raja Nahar Singh Majlis Park- Shiv Vihar Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka

UPSC CSE Prelims: Check date and time here

UPSC Prelims GS Paper 1 will be conducted between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM

GS Paper 2 - CSAT will be conducted between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates who will appear for the exam will have to bring the e-admit card along with original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, in each session to secure admission to examination hall. The e-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Exam 2022. Applicants should reach the UPSC CSE 2022 exam centre at least 30 to 60 mins before the reporting time and should cooperate with the supporting staff in security checkups at the exam centre. For more details, go to the official website.