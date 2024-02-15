Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially commenced the application process for the Civil Service Examination - Preliminary (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024). The recruitment aims to fill approximately 1,056 vacancies, with 40 reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). This year, the commission has introduced new guidelines for uploading photographs on the UPSC CSE 2024 application form.

The registration link for UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 will remain active until March 5, concluding at 6 pm. Interested and eligible candidates are required to first register on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform and subsequently fill out the application form on the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on May 26.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Guidelines for uploading photo revised

The UPSC has introduced new instructions for uploading photographs during the one-time registration process:

Photograph should not be more than 10 days old from the online application process start date. Name and date on which the photo was taken must be mentioned on the photograph. The 3/4th space of the image should display the candidate’s face. The appearance of the applicant should match the photograph uploaded at each stage of the exam, ensuring consistency in facial features, beard, spectacles, moustaches, etc.

UPSC OTR registration:

UPSC OTR registration is a one-time process during a candidate's lifetime. Already registered candidates can use the same registration number and password for login. The commission will permit corrections for seven days after the registration closes, from March 6 to 12.

Attempt limits for candidates:

General category candidates: Six attempts. OBC and PwBD candidates: Nine attempts. SC and ST candidates: Unlimited attempts.

It is crucial to note that candidates who have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) based on earlier exam results and continue to be members of those services will not be eligible to appear in UPSC CSE Prelims 2024.

With these guidelines in place, UPSC is aiming for a standardized and fair selection process for the upcoming Civil Service Examination - Preliminary 2024. Interested candidates are advised to adhere to these instructions for a smooth application process.