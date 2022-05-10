UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Out For June 5 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2022: Union Public Service Commission released the admit cards for Civil Services Prelims Examination on May 10, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2022 can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below and can be checked by following these steps. The direct link to download admit card has also been attached.

UPSC admit card 2022: Official websites to check

upsc.gov.in upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC PT admit card: Check important dates here

Admit Card has been released on May 10, 2022

It can be downloaded till June 5, 2022

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will be held on June 5, 2022

Candidates should know that the information regarding the examination centre would be printed on UPSC civil services admit card. They should also know that hard copy of the same will not be issued. Therefore, they will have to carry printout of the admit card. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 Exam: Follow these steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, they should look for and click on the eAdmit Card link for UPSC Civil Services 2022 Preliminary Examination

Step 3: They will be redirected to another page which will have the instructions, candidates should scroll down and accept the condition

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the application number and details

Step 5: UPSC Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on screen, go through the details and download it

Step 6: As said above, do not forget to carry its printout to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Check exam day guidelines here